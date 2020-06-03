Minnesota Charges 3 More Officers In Connection With Floyd's Death

The three officers, two of whom helped restrain George Floyd, have been charged with aiding and abetting murder.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is upgrading the murder charge of a former police officer in connection with the death of George Floyd — and charging three other officers with murder as well.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will additionally face a charge of second-degree murder. Chauvin, who was shown pinning Floyd to the ground with a knee to his neck, was originally charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The three officers who were present when Chauvin pinned Floyd charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. These are the first charges brought against J.A. Keung and Thomas Lane — who both helped restrain Floyd — and Tou Thao.

In the last week, video of Floyd's death has sparked international outrage. Protests have drawn tens of thousands of people demonstrating against discrimination and police brutality.

Floyd's family and their attorney, Ben Crump, called the announcement "bittersweet" but added they were grateful that Ellison is taking a "significant step forward" to provide Floyd justice.

"This moment is a tipping point to change America and see if America truly believes in the words of Thomas Jefferson. ... Where certain inalienable rights, that amongst them are life, liberty and pursuit of happiness, where in America that means Black people too."

Crump said they expect the officers to be arrested before Floyd's memorial service Thursday.