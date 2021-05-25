Events In Minneapolis Mark Anniversary Of George Floyd's Death

Several events are being held across Minneapolis and the country today in his honor.

Today marks one year since George Floyd was killed by a now-convicted Minneapolis police officer, sparking protests worldwide.

The George Floyd Memorial Foundation will hold a "celebration of life" in the city's downtown. Organizers say the event will celebrate Floyd's life by featuring Black culture and continuing the fight for "justice for all."

George Floyd Global Memorial will hold a "Rise and Remember" event at 38th and Chicago, the site of Floyd's murder. That begins at 1 and ends with a candlelight vigil at 8 tonight.

Activists and Floyd's family members rallied outside Minnesota's capitol in St. Paul last night, calling for lawmakers to take more action on police reform.

"What I remind every single one of you is: Minnesotans, we have failed George Floyd. We have failed George Floyd's family," said Jaylani Hussein, from the Council On American-Islamic Relations. "We have failed the countless families who are standing here, because nothing has been done in this state."