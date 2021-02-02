Minneapolis Police Department Enforcing New Body Camera Policy

In the wake of the killing of George Floyd, Minneapolis police officers will be required to keep their body cameras on when responding to calls.

The killing of George Floyd sparked protests around the country, and even globally, calling for justice.

In Minneapolis, Mayor Jacob Frey says a new policy is another step in holding officers accountable.

Starting Thursday, police officers there will have to keep their body cameras rolling when responding to any call – even while having private conversations.

This policy change follows others, like officers being required to announce their presence during no knock warrants and banning chokeholds.