Minneapolis Mayor Declares State Of Emergency Amid Unrest

The Minneapolis mayor imposed a curfew and requested the National Guard.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The mayor of Minneapolis declared a state of emergency Wednesday to help restore peace to the city amid violence and looting.

Mayor Jacob Frey also imposed a curfew and asked Minnesota's governor to call in the National Guard.

The Minneapolis Police Department says unrest was sparked by misinformation on social media over the shooting death of a Black man. The police chief said his officers were not involved. Police released surveillance video confirming that. It shows the man, who was suspected of a homicide, shooting and killing himself as officers approached him.