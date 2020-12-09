WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Minneapolis City Council Weighs Plan To Cut Police Budget

By Newsy Staff
December 9, 2020
A big day in Minneapolis — the Minneapolis City Council is voting today on a measure to shrink the city’s police department. The council tried to dismantle the department after the killing of George Floyd but the measure failed earlier this year. 

This plan — dubbed “Safety For All” — would cut nearly $8 million from the Minneapolis police budget. Those funds would then be used in mental health and violence prevention initiatives. 

That money would come out of Mayor Jacob Frey’s $179 million police budget. 

Mayor Frey isn’t on board, calling the effort irresponsible. He released a statement reading in part: “We continue to stand ready to collaborate and support the safety beyond policing initiatives, but I am actively considering a veto due to the massive .. permanent cut to officer capacity.”

