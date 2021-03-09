Milwaukee Officer Charged With Homicide Requests New Trial Venue

Former Milwaukee police officer Michael Mattioli is charged with killing Joel Acevedo last year after a fatal fight.

The lawyer for a former Milwaukee police officer charged with murder is requesting a change of venue because of jury selection concerns.

Michael Mattioli is charged with killing Joel Acevedo last year. The former officer's defense said yesterday the trial should be held outside Milwaukee County. Mattioli's defense also wants a jury from outside Milwaukee.

Mattioli allegedly put Acevedo in a chokehold during a fight and he died days later.

A judge hasn't made a decision yet partly because the pandemic is making it hard to find a venue. That's also why a trial date hasn't been set.