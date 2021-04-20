Millions Under Winter Weather Alerts As Snowy Storm Whips Through U.S.

The National Weather Service said 87 million Americans are under frost or freeze watches and warnings.

Some of you may be doing a double-take when you look at your calendar and then your weather app.

Yes, it's mid-April and yes you may be seeing snow outside. People in the Midwest and Great Lakes regions could see flurries this week.

A cold front is moving across the country after it already dumped snow on states including Colorado, Montana and South Dakota.

Cities including Chicago, Indianapolis and Kansas City could get more than an inch.