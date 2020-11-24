Millions Travel For Holiday Despite Surge In Virus Cases

While travel numbers are down compared to last year, millions of people still passed through TSA checkpoints in the days leading up to Thanksgiving.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Concerns over a worsening pandemic are not enough to convince many Americans to stay home this Thanksgiving break.

Though numbers are down compared to last year, millions of people still arrived at TSA checkpoints in the past few days.

AAA expects tens of millions to hit the road to celebrate the holiday. But the auto association also predicts at least a 10 percent decline in Thanksgiving travel.

Public health experts have warned about the risk of large gatherings with people outside your own bubble.

A record of more than 85,000 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. This as more states tighten restrictions to combat the spread of the virus.