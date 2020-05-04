Millions Return To Work As Italy Eases Lockdown Measures

Italy was the first country to implement a nationwide lockdown over the pandemic back in early March.

Millions of people in Italy returned to work Monday as the country began easing some of its coronavirus restrictions.

Once considered an epicenter for the virus, Italy's daily counts of new confirmed cases and fatalities has steadily been declining. But Italy's prime minister told told a local newspaper Sunday that this latest lifting of restrictions "must not be seen as a signal that we're all free." He pointed out his plan for slowly reopening the country will depend on contagion trends.

As of Monday, Italians can now visit relatives within their respective regions. They can also go to parks and exercise outside, so long as they maintain social distancing. And they can now order takeaway food from restaurants.

An estimated 4 million people also returned to work in Italy's manufacturing sector. Anyone who ventures outside their home is required to wear a face mask. They also need to carry a self-certification form explaining why they're moving about.

Other European countries are also easing some of their coronavirus confinement measures. Some small businesses in Spain and Greece are now open, and many students are returning to school in Germany.