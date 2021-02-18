Millions Of Texans Try To Stay Warm Without Power

A family in Dallas found their apartment flooded.

In Texas this morning, millions are still trying to stay warm.

Many there are still without power.

People in Houston lined up to buy propane tanks.

"All the power is out. People are just trying to stay warm," said Greg Murphy, one of the people in Houston buying a propane tank to stay warm. "So, this is one of the ways to stay warm right now, this propane."

A family in Dallas found their apartment flooded when they returned from a hotel after losing power earlier this week.

The mother says they're now homeless.