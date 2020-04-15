WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

The Path Forward: Volunteers Across U.S. Join Million Mask Challenge

SMS
The Path Forward: Volunteers Across U.S. Join Million Mask Challenge
By Kristy Schantz
and Andrew Shafer
By Kristy Schantz
and Andrew Shafer
April 15, 2020
April 15, 2020
More than 1,000 volunteers across the country are sewing face masks as part of the Million Mask Challenge.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT