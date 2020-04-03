White House Says Military Will Operate COVID-19 Facilities

The military will operate facilities in New York City, New Orleans and Dallas.

The White House says military health care personnel will begin operating the COVID-19 facilities in New York City, New Orleans and Dallas.

Vice President Mike Pence announced the decision on Thursday, noting that it was a directive from President Trump.

"The president took the unprecedented step to direct the Department of Defense to use military health care personnel to operate all COVID facilities. At the Javits Center in New York, at the convention center in New Orleans and at the convention center in Dallas," Vice President Mike Pence said.

According to The Hill, the announcement contradicts a previous statement from Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who asserted that the military would not be treating coronavirus patients unless "push comes to shove." The outlet says Esper contended that the Department of Defense's resources would be better utilized by building hospitals and treating trauma patients in order to relieve the country’s medical system.

The White House is asking anyone who believes they've been "impacted or contracted the coronavirus," to contact their local health care provider before trying to come to one of these facilities.