Military Families Get Free Christmas Trees At Virginia Base

A holiday tradition at Joint Expeditionary Base – Little Creek gives some military families a tree for the first time.

As many are putting their Christmas tree up ahead of the holiday, 150 local military families are doing the same thanks to a free tree giveaway.

It's a holiday tradition for Joint Expeditionary Base – Little Creek, giving some families a real tree for the first time.

This is the 14th year the base has offered free trees to military families and those surrounding it.

The tradition is supported by the Christmas Spirit Foundation, and this year's batch came through FedEx, by way of Maine.

Invited families check in at their selected time, pick their trees and head out on their way, with the base's Morale, Welfare and Recreation network and other volunteers to help.

"You can't help but feel happy when you start seeing families coming in, getting a tree and in this time of COVID, in this time of need, it's really hard for them," MWR volunteer Karen Williams said.