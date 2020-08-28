Microsoft Word Now Has A Transcription Feature

It lets users capture any audio from your computer — from your own voice to meetings — and transcribe it into a Word document.

A new feature is coming to Microsoft Word.

It's called "transcribe in Word," and it might be an important tool for people who work remotely.

It lets users capture any audio from their computer — from their own voice to meetings — and transcribe it into a Word document.

The tool is available for the online version of Word, and users have to subscribe to Office 365. It's limited to five hours per month.

