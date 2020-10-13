Michigan Supreme Court Rules Against Gov. Whitmer

The court ruled Gov. Gretchen Whitmer does not have the authority to extend her coronavirus lockdown measures.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The Michigan Supreme Court has denied Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's push to extend her coronavirus lockdown measures.

Earlier this month, the court ruled Gov. Whitmer did not have the authority to extend her executive order beyond its April 30 expiration date.

She extended the order after Republicans in the state put forward a bill that wouldn't have extended the original declaration.

Last week, Whitmer asked the court for an extension in order to work out an alternative plan as the order expires, but that was struck down.