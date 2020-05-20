Michigan Residents Forced To Evacuate As 2 River Dams Overflow

Two overflowing dams on the Tittabawassee River have led to the evacuation of 10,000 people and 3,500 homes

Thousands of mid-Michigan residents are evacuating, as excessive rain breached two river dams — flooding streets and fields amidst a pandemic.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced an emergency declaration Tuesday, anticipating "extreme flooding."

"In the next 12 to 15 hours — downtown Midland could be under approximately nine feet of water. We are anticipating an historic high water level."

Two overflowing dams on the Tittabawassee River have led to the evacuation of 10,000 people and 3,500 homes, a Midland County Commissioner told CNN.

This flooding adds another safety crisis for officials to handle — as displaced people are forced to travel and potentially stay in shelters during the coronavirus pandemic.

Whitmer said statewide social distancing orders are suspended in the affected areas, and asked that people do the best they can to cover their faces.