Michigan Extends Stay-At-Home Order But Relaxes Some Other Guidelines

Motorized boating and golfing will be allowed, with some limitations.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended the state's stay-at-home order through May 15, while also relaxing restrictions for some businesses.

Whitmer extended the previous order, which was set to expire next week, during a press conference on Friday. The new order requires residents to wear face masks in enclosed public spaces like grocery stores, but eases restrictions on some outdoor activities, like motorized boating and golf. People with multiple in-state homes can now travel between them, though it is "strongly discouraged."

Nonessential businesses including lawn service companies, plant nurseries and bike repair shops will be allowed to resume operations as long as they adhere to social distancing rules. Stores selling nonessential supplies can reopen for curbside pick-up and delivery only. Employers are also now required to provide "at least cloth face coverings" to staff who can't work from home.

Whitmer said the latest measures should be considered "the preliminary stage of economic reengagement," and that the state will consider more easing of restrictions "in the coming days."

"If we continue to see our numbers decline, we can responsibly consider additional steps we can take," Whitmer said. "If we see an increase, we may have to be nimble enough to go backward on occasion. My hope, though, my fervent hope, is that people still take this incredibly seriously."