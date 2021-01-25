Michaela Goade Becomes First Native American To Win Caldecott Medal

Goade is a member of the Tlingit and Haida Indian tribes in Southeast Alaska.

The American Library Association has awarded the Randolph Caldecott Medal to a Native American for the first time.

Michaela Goade won the prestigious award for best children's picture story.

She illustrated Carole Lindstrom's book called "We Are Water Protectors."

It's a call for environmental protection as a response to the planned construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline through Standing Rock Sioux territory.

Goade is a member of the Tlingit and Haida Indian tribes in Southeast Alaska.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.