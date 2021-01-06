Miami Community Fridge Project Feeding Needy Expands

Donations increased after Village Freedge hunger project's refrigerator was stolen in Miami.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

A community in Miami is getting some food assistance thanks to one woman's effort.

Since August, Sherina Jones has been feeding those in need through free community refrigerators.

One of her refrigerators was stolen right before Thanksgiving. But after news got out about it, people began donating and now she has expanded the effort she calls Village Freedge.

"We need to definitely take care of each other more, and just because someone has a job or a home, that doesn't mean that they don't need help. Everyone needs help at some point in their lives. So we need to start loving and helping each other a little bit more," she said.

About half of her clients are homeless. Others are workers who take to-go lunches or single parents who can't afford to feed their kids.

Jones hopes she can register Village Freedge as a non-profit.