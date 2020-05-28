MGM Plans To Reopen 4 Las Vegas Casinos June 4

The MGM casino reopening plan includes temperature checks, masks and coronavirus testing for workers, and masks "strongly required" for guests.

MGM Resorts International announced Wednesday it plans to reopen four Las Vegas casinos on June 4.

For workers, the plan includes regular temperature checks, required masks and coronavirus testing.

Guests will be "strongly encouraged" to wear masks and social distancing will be enforced. The plan also requires routine cleaning of public spaces, easy access to handwashing stations and plexiglass installed anywhere social distancing between employees and guests isn't possible.

MGM says its Seven-Point Safety Plan was put together with the help of medical experts.

MGM's president said, "Public health experts tell us that it will take some time for life to return to a sense of normalcy. We cannot stop enjoying life until then. What we can do, is take what we know now about the virus and give people the tools they need to be safe and responsible and create environments designed to curb its spread."

MGM's casinos reopening in Las Vegas are the Bellagio, New York-New York, the MGM Grand Las Vegas and The Signature.