Mexico Welcomes First Group Of Afghan Refugees

They were in the middle of a project to turn used car parts into ventilators to help their country battle the coronavirus.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The first group of Afghan refugees is now in Mexico and it includes five members of an award-winning girls' robotics team.

They were in the middle of a project to turn used car parts into ventilators to help their country battle the coronavirus.

But when the Taliban returned to power, they had to flee.

They arrived in Mexico City yesterday.

Mexico's Foreign Relations Secretary says the refugees will be granted quote "whatever legal status they consider best."

That could include asylum or refugee status.