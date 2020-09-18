WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Mexico To Extend Border Restrictions

Mexico To Extend Border Restrictions
By Newsy Staff
September 18, 2020
The U.S.-Mexico border will stay closed to nonessential land travel a little bit longer.

The travel restrictions, meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus, were set to expire on Sept. 21. Now they're extended through mid-October.

The restrictions will still allow essential workers, like truck drivers and health care professionals, to pass through. Anyone flying into the country won't be affected.

