Mexico To Extend Border Restrictions

The U.S., Mexico border will stay closed to nonessential land travel through mid-October.

The travel restrictions, meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus, were set to expire on Sept. 21. Now they're extended through mid-October.

The restrictions will still allow essential workers, like truck drivers and health care professionals, to pass through. Anyone flying into the country won't be affected.

