Mexico Surpasses India For Third-Highest COVID Death Toll

Mexico now has the world's third-highest COVID-19 death toll, surpassing India.

The country has recorded more than 155,000 deaths and over 1.8 million infections.

Cases are surging out of control, and hospitals nationwide are struggling to treat patients.

Mexico's president has been criticized for repeatedly downplaying the virus as his government scrambled to contain it.

At this rate, Mexico might also surpass Brazil's official count, which is the second-highest after the U.S.