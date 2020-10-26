Mexico Says Death Toll Is Higher Than Official Count

Tests have confirmed nearly 89,000 deaths from the virus, but Mexican health officials said the actual number is likely more than 139,000.

Mexico says its coronavirus death toll is much higher than the official count.

Officials examined death certificates where the patient died of symptoms similar to COVID-19.

They said many people who died weren't tested for the coronavirus while other patients' tests were mishandled.