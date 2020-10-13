Mexico Says ICE Performed Surgery On 2 Migrant Women Without Consent

Mexico's Foreign Ministry says it's considering a class action lawsuit against ICE.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Mexico says it has identified two migrant women who may have had surgery performed on them without their consent while detained in the U.S.

Last month, a whistleblower complaint by a nurse alleged medical abuse at a Georgia immigrant detention center.

In a statement, Mexico's Foreign Ministry said one woman, who was held at the center, received a hysterectomy without her consent or post-operative care. Another woman allegedly was given "medical intervention" without receiving an explanation of her condition or the procedure in Spanish.

Reuters reports Mexican officials said they're considering a class action lawsuit against the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.