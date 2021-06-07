President Of Mexico's Party Holds Key Majority In Midterm Elections

Even though the current president isn't up for re-election, all eyes are on him.

Mexico's largest midterm election in years got underway this weekend and votes are being tallied now.

As of late Sunday, the current president's party — known as the Morena Party — appeared to be maintaining its lead and picking up the seats in Mexico's lower chamber of the congress.

Just about half of votes have been counted so far. And even though the current president isn't up for re-election, all eyes are on him.