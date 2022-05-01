Mental Health Crisis Among U.S. Teens

If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, call the 24-hour National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

May is National Mental Health Awareness Month, and it arrives as we learn alarming new findings on this matter.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released findings from a study, showing that 37% of high school students reported their mental health was "not good most or all of the time" during the pandemic and 44% said over the past year, they felt sad or hopeless almost every day for at least two weeks in a row.

A particularly sober finding, Native Americans, Black youth, and LGBTQI+ youth face a disproportionate risk of suicide.

Psychiatrist Dr. Daniel Bober talks to Newsy and explains what might be driving these alarming numbers.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call the 24-hour National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. You can also text "HOME" to their crisis line at 741741.