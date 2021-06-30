Memorial Wall Grows For Victims Of Surfside Condo Collapse

Photos, candles, and flowers line the wall near the site of the collapse where at least 16 people died and nearly 150 others are unaccounted for.

Hope is still not lost in the search for survivors of the Surfside, Florida condo collapse.

A fence nearby has turned into a memorial wall with pictures, candles and flowers lining the wall along with notes written with prayers.

It's become a site for neighbors to come together to reflect and grieve.

Amid the rubble and loss, one friendly face is bringing a smile to some.

Cash, a 7-year-old golden retriever ,is an emotional support dog offering help to families during this time.