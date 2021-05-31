Memorial Day Weekend Marks Return To In-Person Events

This year's Memorial Day weekend ushered in a return to in-person events with parades and concerts.

This Memorial Day is being celebrated all over the country with marches, parades and music.

After 2020's virtual events, this year marks the return of people celebrating together across the U.S. — including events like the National Memorial Day concert from PBS and the televised National Memorial Day Parade.

Hosted by Emmy award-winning actor Anthony Anderson and organized by the American Veterans Center, the celebrations included a "revival" of Mardis Gras parades in New Orleans, and a special guest appearance by President Joe Biden.

About two million people were expected to travel through U.S. airports over the holiday weekend — the highest number since last March.