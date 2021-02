Their office confirmed the pregnancy, saying the Duke and Duchess are "overjoyed."

Another royal baby is on the way.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, shared the news on Instagram yesterday.

She and Prince Harry are expecting their second child, a little sibling for their son Archie.

The child will be eighth in line to the British throne.