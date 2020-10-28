Megan Thee Stallion Wins Big At BET Awards

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion took home three awards, including hip hop artist of the year.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Last night, rapper Megan Thee Stallion was the big winner at the 15th annual BET Hip Hop Awards.

She took home three awards, including hip hop artist of the year.

But ahead of the show, rapper T.I. began with a message about the upcoming election.

"I know we all feel the same type of way about each of these presidential candidates. But the choice still needs to be made. We will never find a perfect candidate, understand that. Don't let the long lines or any other forms of voter suppression deter you," T.I. said.

In the first cypher of the night, artists joined forces and rapped about the importance of the 2020 election.