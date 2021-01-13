WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Mega Millions Jackpot Hits $750 Million

By Newsy Staff
January 13, 2021
Friday's jackpot now the game's second highest ever after no one won Tuesday's $625 million prize.
Now 2020 felt like an extremely unlucky year, but maybe your luck can change in 2021. 

An estimated $750 million will be up for grabs on Friday night in the Mega Millions lottery. 

The jackpot is now the game's second highest ever after no one won last night's $625 million prize. 

The other big game, Powerball, is only steps behind at $550 million. 

However, you will need a lot of luck on your side. The chances of winning either game are around 1 in 300 million.

