WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

White House Denies Reports McConnell Warned Against Relief Deal

SMS
White House Denies Reports McConnell Warned Against Relief Deal
By Newsy Staff
By Newsy Staff
October 21, 2020
October 21, 2020
The AP reports McConnell worried a $2 trillion deal would divide Republicans, many of whom want a much smaller relief package.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said yesterday he would bring a potential coronavirus relief deal for a vote on the Senate floor. But The Associated Press reports behind the scenes, McConnell told GOP senators he warned the White House it would divide Republicans. They've been pushing for a much smaller, $500 billion bill. The Senate will hold a procedural vote on it today. 

This morning, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows denied that McConnell urged the White House against a $2 trillion deal. 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin appeared to make some progress yesterday and will resume talks today on a much more expensive deal: around $2 trillion. Meadows says if they reach an agreement, he's confident they'll have the votes in the Senate. 

SMS