McDonald's Pulls All-Day Breakfast Menu Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

McDonald's will stop offering its popular all-day breakfast menu to simplify operations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The fast food giant announced the decision in a statement obtained by multiple media outlets Wednesday. The senior vice president of McDonald's U.S. operations said the company will focus on serving its most popular items and will start removing some menu choices in the coming weeks.

But the change is only temporary. McDonald's said it will regularly evaluate the situation and move back to the regular menu as soon as possible.

Last week, McDonald's closed seating and play areas in its company-owned restaurants in the U.S. to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Many locations have also announced shorter hours, and some are offering free delivery on orders placed through UberEats and Door Dash.