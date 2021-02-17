McConnell, Trump Trade Verbal Jabs

McConnell said Trump was "practically and morally" responsible for the riot.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

One of the Republicans who voted to acquit the former president — but criticized him after — is Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

McConnell said Trump was "practically and morally" responsible for the riot. Trump released a statement slamming McConnell, and threatened to support primary candidates who back his policies over McConnell's.

He said McConnell is a political hack and that if Republicans stay with him they will not win again, saying McConnell will never do what is right for the country.