McConnell, McGrath Clash In Kentucky Senate Debate

By Newsy Staff
October 13, 2020
McConnell, who has served in the role since 1985, leads in polls across the state.
Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell participated in a debate with Democratic challenger Amy McGrath Monday night.

McGrath, a retired marine, is aiming to unseat the six-term senator. She criticized his response to a new COVID relief bill while many are still out of work. 

"Here in Kentucky, we have a million Kentuckians that have filed for unemployment some time in the last six months. We have 300,000 Kentuckians that still don't have health care in the middle of a coronavirus," said McGrath. "And he's walking away from negotiations even now when President Trump even wants negotiations to happen before this election." 

"Yeah, look, I know how to make deals. I made three major deals with Joe Biden during the Obama era," said McConnell. "The problem here has been an unwillingness by the Speaker [Pelosi] to make a deal."

McConnell also defended Supreme Court Nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett and said no one really believes the court will strike down the Affordable Care Act  — a key sticking point for Democrats who oppose her nomination.

