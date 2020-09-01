McConnell Expected To Unveil Coronavirus Relief Bill Soon

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will "hopefully" unveil a new bill some time next week.

The Trump administration and Senate Republicans are still working on coronavirus relief measures.

Mnuchin told Fox Business that he and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows have been in constant contact with McConnell.

Negotiations on relief aid stalled in Congress in early August after both sides couldn't come to an agreement.

Last month, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to extend some pandemic relief.

