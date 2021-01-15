McCarthy Backs Cheney After Impeachment Vote

Several members of Liz Cheney's own party say she should be removed from the role for supporting impeachment

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy is backing congresswoman Liz Cheney after she voted to impeach the president.

According to reporting from CNN, Mccarthy does not support efforts to remove Cheney from her leadership post, even though he voted against impeachment.

Cheney serves as the house republican conference chair making her the third-ranking House GOP member.

Several members of her own party say she should be removed from the role for supporting impeachment

