Mayweather-Paul Ends Without Knockout

There were no winners in the Floyd Mayweather versus Logan Paul fight last night. No one got knocked out, but Paul impressed by going eight rounds.

The pay per view event didn't have judges and was called an exhibition match.

The typical boxing weight class rules also weren't followed.

44-year-old Mayweather is six inches shorter and weighs almost 35 pounds less than Paul, who is a Youtube star.

Still Mayweather showed off his skills.

No one got knocked out and people were impressed at Paul's ability to last eight rounds against one of the best boxers in history.