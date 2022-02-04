'Mattress Mack' Places $4.5M Bet On Bengals To Win Super Bowl

February 4, 2022
Houston furniture store dealer Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale would net $7.7 million if the Bengals upset the Los Angeles Rams.
Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale owns a furniture store chain in Houston and is known for sheltering people at his stores during hurricanes. But he's also known for some big bets.
He has placed $4.5 million on the Cincinnati Bengals to beat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.
According to Caesars Sportsbook, it's the second-largest bet ever placed on the Super Bowl. The Bengals are currently 4.5 point underdogs, but if they pull off the big win, "Mattress Mack" will net $7.7 million.
He also bet $3.5 million on the Houston Astros to win the 2021 MLB World Series. The Atlanta Braves ended up topping the Astros in six games.