Kids' Old Toys Are Mattel's Future Treasure

You know those old toys you have in your childhood home?

Well now they can find a new home.

Toymaker - Mattel will take back your old Barbies, Matchbox cars and Mega toys and reuse the materials for future products.

To participate in the take-back program, visit Mattel's website and print a free shipping label to mail your toys in.

The company says it's a sustainable solution to turn recycled material into new products.

It says it wants to use 100 percent recycled or bio-based plastic for its toys and packaging by 2030.