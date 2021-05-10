WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Kids' Old Toys Are Mattel's Future Treasure

By Simon Kaufman
May 10, 2021
You know those old toys you have in your childhood home?

Well now they can find a new home.

Toymaker - Mattel will take back your old Barbies, Matchbox cars and Mega toys and reuse the materials for future products.

To participate in the take-back program, visit Mattel's website and print a free shipping label to mail your toys in. 

The company says it's a sustainable solution to turn recycled material into new products. 

It says it wants to use 100 percent recycled or bio-based plastic for its toys and packaging by 2030. 

