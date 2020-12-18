Massive Snowstorm Buries Parts of The Northeast

Winter has arrived in the form a massive snow storm. Some areas of the Northeast got more snow this week than they did all of last winter.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Some people in the Northeast are digging out of snow this morning after a powerful winter storm swept through the region.

New York City, Boston and Philadelphia got nearly a foot of snow. Upstate New York got the worst of it.

Check out at this video: this is in Binghamton, on the border with Pennsylvania.

The National Weather Service said it recorded almost 40 inches of snow there – the most in more than 60 years.

This storm dropped more snow in some areas of the Northeast than they got all of last winter.