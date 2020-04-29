This Web-Slinging Superhero Hosted A Live Trivia Game From Home

"The Massive Marvel Pub Quiz" was organized by his family's nonprofit, The Brothers Trust — which helps spotlight and raise money for charities.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Tom Holland: "How does Nick Fury like his toast, and believe me, you don't want to give Nick Fury his toast the wrong way."

Tom Holland is best known for playing "Spider-Man" in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But these days, the self-quarantined superhero is hosting virtual trivia games for charity.

Holland: "Some of these questions are easy, some of them are really difficult. But this will be fun. And I know we're all locked inside, so this is gonna be something to do."

"The Massive Marvel Pub Quiz" is organized by his family's nonprofit, The Brothers Trust, which helps spotlight and raise money for charities. Within minutes, the game garnered over 120,000 users on Instagram.

Holland: "All the proceeds go towards 'Debra.' Debra is a charity that is helping fight EB, and also helping the lives of children with EB a little bit easier."

You don't need to donate to play, though. In a blog post before the event, The Brothers Trust wrote: "This is not a fundraiser but a community event for people to come together and have some fun."

Since the start of the pandemic, other pub quiz and trivia companies have pivoted to digital platforms to continue entertaining — and stumping — self-quarantined audiences. Eventbrite has over 200 upcoming games organized from all over the world.