Marijuana Users May Need More Anesthesia During Surgery, Study Says

Researchers think surgical patients who use marijuana may develop a higher tolerance to anesthesia, pain pills.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

A new study shows smoking marijuana before surgery can actually make your pain worse.

The study was led by an anesthesiology resident at the University of Colorado Hospital.

It found people who smoke marijuana before surgery actually need more anesthesia during surgery and require more opioids during recovery.

Researchers think this might be because people who use marijuana may develop a higher tolerance and need more painkillers to feel the effects.