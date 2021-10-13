newsy
news
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
schedule
where to watch
Maria Ressa's Fight For Press Freedom
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
Maria Ressa's Fight For Press Freedom
By Newsy Staff
By Newsy Staff
October 13, 2021
October 13, 2021
Ressa is the first Filipino to win the peace prize and the first woman to be honored this year with an award by the Nobel committee.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
World NEWS
0:26
Terje Bendiksby / NTB Scanpix via AP
Assailant Kills Several With Bow And Arrows In Norway
0:29
Martin Meissner / AP
Study Finds Climate Change Result Of Human Activity, Carbon Emissions
0:21
National Observatory of Athens
6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Greek Island Of Crete
3:12
Gregorio Borgia / AP
G-20 Leaders Meet To Discuss Humanitarian Aid For Afghanistan
0:21
Yui Mok / Pool via AP
British Police Won't Act Against Prince Andrew Over Abuse Allegations
1:57
Alexander Zemlianichenko/Aaron Favila / AP
Nobel Peace Prize Awarded To 2 Journalists
0:27
Abdullah Sahil / AP
Taliban: 100+ Dead Or Wounded In Afghanistan Mosque Attack
3:57
U.S. Army
Why Some U.S. Troops Are Still In Syria