March On Washington Draws Thousands

Thousands of people of all ages and backgrounds descended upon the Lincoln Memorial today, not only to celebrate the 57th anniversary of Martin Luther King's March on Washington, but also to bring attention to Black lives lost while in police custody.

Civil rights leaders like Al Sharpton, Martin Luther King III and the families of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Jacob Blake gave powerful speeches before a sea of people waving flags while wearing masks and Black Lives Matter attire.

Their focus was a call for racial equality and police reform.

For those concerned about COVID, the march was partially held virtually.

The march concluded at the Martin Luther King Memorial, with leaders saying Blacks have not received justice for lives lost. The attorney for Ahmad Arbery's family stated, "We free ourselves and we fight for ourselves."