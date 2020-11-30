Many Front-line Workers Wary But Willing To Get A COVID Vaccine

Some health care workers told Newsy they're not excited to get vaccinated but will likely do so anyway.

A key CDC committee made preliminary suggestions on who should get the vaccines first: those who work in health care, in nursing homes and other essential employees. For front-line workers of color whose communities are devastated by COVID-19, what do they think about possibly being one of the first to get a COVID-19 vaccine?

Dr. Steven McDonald, emergency medicine physician says: "I would be lying to you if I said I would run towards vaccine arms wide open. I definitely have some trepidation around receiving a vaccine. That said, … I'm a physician, and therefore I'm a scientist. And so I have to turn over my thoughts and faith to science."

McDonald says he believes in science and he will take the vaccine, but he says he'll feel more at ease if Dr. Anthony Fauci and top administration officials would take the vaccine as well.

"I feel that I need to do the same for patients," says McDonald. "If their doctor isn't taking it, then why should they? And so I do feel a personal responsibility on that front to take it."

Filipino nurses make up nearly a third of all nurses who died from the virus. Nurse Jessica Gabat Yurko says she's not comfortable getting the vaccine, but if it's mandated, she would take it. She says, "My concern is if we do receive the vaccine, is it going to give us severe side effects ... where we can't work anymore and then we won't be able to take care of patients?"

COVID-19 deaths linked to nursing homes surpassed over 100,000 people, and an executive director of an assisted living facility says if it is available, he cannot wait to be one of the first to get a vaccine.

"I'm very excited for this vaccine to be distributed to us, especially front-line workers protecting seniors," says Joenel Torrillo the executive director at Manatawny Manor.