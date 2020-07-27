Some Google Employees Can Work From Home Until July 2021

CEO Sundar Pichai said the global, voluntary option is available for employees who don't need to be in the office.

Google will reportedly let employees continue working from home until at least July 2021.

In May, CEO Sundar Pichai said employees would probably be working from home for the rest of this year, but as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge across the country, the tech giant has decided to extend that option.

In an internal memo obtained by CNN, Pichai said: "To give employees the ability to plan ahead, we'll be extending our global voluntary work from home option through June 30, 2021 for roles that don't need to be in the office. I hope this will offer the flexibility you need to balance work with taking care of yourselves and your loved ones over the next 12 months."

Twitter and Facebook have also adjusted workspaces to the coronavirus pandemic over the last few months, allowing some employees to work from home permanently.