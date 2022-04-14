Manilow To Miss Opening Of Off-Broadway Show After Positive COVID Test

Barry Manilow's "Harmony" is based on the true story of a group of entertainers that included Jewish singers in 1920s Germany.

Singer Barry Manilow will miss the opening night of his new off-Broadway musical "Harmony" after testing positive for COVID-19.

Manilow calls it "the cruelest thing that has ever happened to" him.

In a statement on his Instagram page, the singer says he's "heartbroken" and has been waiting 25 years for this off-Broadway show to premiere in New York.

"Harmony" is based on the true story of a group of entertainers that included Jewish singers in 1920s Germany and runs through May 8.