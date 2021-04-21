Manhattan Will Stop Prosecuting Prostitution, Unlicensed Massage Cases

The district attorney dismissed more than 900 open cases and thousands more related to loitering for the purpose of prostitution.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

In New York City, the Manhattan district attorney announced his office will stop prosecuting prostitution and unlicensed massages.

A judge also approved his request to dismiss more than 900 such cases, many of which are decades old.

Same goes for thousands of cases of loitering for the purpose of prostitution.

These developments could be a sign of evolving views of the sex industry.